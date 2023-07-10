Jennifer Garner took a night off from acting to enjoy some classic Swiftie tunes.

Garner, 51, who will reportedly reprise her role as Elektra in “Deadpool 3”, bought a ticket to Swift’s Eras Tour show in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday evening, and judging by her Instagram post, she had a fantastic time.

The “13 Going On 30” actress posted snaps with opening act Gracie Abrams, the daughter of film director J. J. Abrams, and some pics of herself donning an impressive and excessive array of Swiftie friendship bracelets, a popular motif in the fandom.

“@gracieabrams and @taylorswift: a match made in heaven. 👯‍♀️ We swooned for you, Gracie!” complimented the actress in the photo’s caption.

“And our minds are still blown by the generosity of spirit, ferocity and stamina of Taylor Swift,” she added. “Shout out to @whereismuna, to everyone who stopped by to bring a bracelet and say hello, to stealing a couple of hours with my bestie Laura, to Kansas City for your warmth and enthusiasm and—to us for lucking into the unofficial release party of both Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and the music video for “I Can See You”, directed by TSwift and impeccably performed by @taylorlautner, @joeyking and @helloimpresleycash. Epic night. ✨💜.”

The post earned attention from Taylor Lautner and Joey King, who both were invited on stage for a special reunion with the 12-time Grammy-winning songstress during her stint in Missouri.

“Best night EVER,” wrote Lautner, while King commented: “You are the absolute coolest. I wish we danced together more.”

The two actors star in Swift’s latest music video for her vault track “I Can See You”, which the singer-songwriter released along with a re-recording of her 6x-platinum album, Speak Now, which she released last Friday.

Garner joins an ever-expanding list of celebs who’ve lined up to catch a glimpse of Swift’s Eras Tour, which has already been seen by stars like Julia Roberts, Emma Watson and Shania Twain.