Beyoncé brought some real elegance to Toronto.

On Saturday night, the singer performed her first of two shows at the Rogers Centre on her Renaissance World Tour, and she opened things with a literally sparkling outfit.

Courtesy of Parkwood

The artist wore a custom Tiffany & Co. mesh dress, inspired by two iconic Elsa Peretti designs, featuring sparkling chains of bezel-set stones.

Courtesy of Parkwood

With its flowing style, the dress was handcrafted from approximately 150 feet of mesh ribbon, with 300,000 rings woven throughout.

The dress took a whopping 200 hours to produce.

Beyoncé also complemented the look with a diamond anklet and earrings from Tiffany.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Of course, the concert included a number of big costume changes, ranging from shiny and metallic, to a camo jacket look with a very wide-brimmed hat.