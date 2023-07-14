Click to share this via email

Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Rita Ora and more drop new music on this New Music Friday.

It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – July 14th, 2023

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For? From The Motion Picture “Barbie”)

Rita Ora – “You & I”, plus You & I (Album)

Post Malone – “Overdrive”

Renee Rapp – “Talk Too Much”

Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry (Rock Version) feat. Slash”

Troye Sivan – “Rush”

KAROL G – “s91”

Lauren Spencer Smith – “Bigger Person”, plus Mirror (ALBUM)

Crash Adams – “Sugar Mommy”

Spencer Sutherland and Meghan Trainor – “Chicken Little”

Other noteworthy releases include Emei – “Cynical”, Sid Sriram – “The Hard Way“, Ryan Castro and Peso Pluma – “Quema”, Haviah Mighty – “Manifest” plus Crying Crystals (ALBUM), Chloe Stroll – “Run”, Little Monarch – “Tears”, Alana Springsteen and Chris Stapleton – “ghost in my guitar”, (GI)I-DLE – “I DO“, Olivia O’Brien – “i should’ve fucked your brother”, Becky Hill and Chase & Status – “Disconnect”, Charlotte Cardin – “Jim Carrey”, Tessa Violet – “BAD BITCH”,

Keep On Your Radar:

Carly Rae Jepsen – The Loveliest Time (ALBUM)

Carly Rae Jepsen’s Side B to her previously released The Loneliest Time titled The Loveliest Time drops in July 29, 2023.

Hozier – Unreal Unearth (ALBUM)

Hozier’s new album, Unreal Unearth is set to release on August 18, 2023.

Reneé Rapp – Snow Angel (Album)

Reneé Rapp’s brand new album, SNOW ANGEL is set for release on August 18, 2023.

Olivia Rodrigo – GUTS (ALBUM)

She’s back! Olivia Rodrigo’s highly anticipated sophomore album, GUTS will be ours on September 8th, 2023.

Troye Sivan – Something To Give Each Other (Album)

Troye Sivan’s new album Something To Give Each Other is set for release on Oct 13, 2023.

Dolly Parton – Rockstar (ALBUM)

Country icon, Dolly Parton, is diving into rock n’ roll! Her brand new album, Rockstar is set for release on November 17, 2023.