New Music Friday – July 14th, 2023

 

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For? From The Motion Picture “Barbie”)

 

Rita Ora – “You & I”, plus You & I  (Album)

 

Post Malone – “Overdrive”

 

Renee Rapp – “Talk Too Much”

 

Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry (Rock Version) feat. Slash”

 

Troye Sivan – “Rush”

 

KAROL G – “s91”

 

Lauren Spencer Smith – “Bigger Person”, plus  Mirror (ALBUM)

 

Crash Adams – “Sugar Mommy”

 

Spencer Sutherland and Meghan Trainor – “Chicken Little”

 

Other noteworthy releases include Emei – “Cynical”,  Sid Sriram – “The Hard Way“, Ryan Castro and Peso Pluma – “Quema”, Haviah Mighty – “Manifest” plus Crying Crystals (ALBUM), Chloe Stroll – “Run”, Little Monarch – “Tears”, Alana Springsteen and Chris Stapleton – “ghost in my guitar”, (GI)I-DLE – “I DO“, Olivia O’Brien – “i should’ve fucked your brother”,  Becky Hill and Chase & Status – “Disconnect”, Charlotte Cardin – “Jim Carrey”, Tessa Violet – “BAD BITCH”,

 

Keep On Your Radar:

 

Carly Rae Jepsen – The Loveliest Time (ALBUM)

Carly Rae Jepsen’s Side B to her previously released The Loneliest Time titled The Loveliest Time drops in July 29, 2023.

 

Hozier – Unreal Unearth (ALBUM)

Hozier’s new album, Unreal Unearth is set to release on August 18, 2023.

 

Reneé Rapp – Snow Angel (Album)

Reneé Rapp’s brand new album, SNOW ANGEL is set for release on August 18, 2023.

 

Olivia Rodrigo – GUTS (ALBUM)

She’s back! Olivia Rodrigo’s highly anticipated sophomore album, GUTS will be ours on September 8th, 2023.

 

Troye Sivan – Something To Give Each Other (Album)

Troye Sivan’s new album Something To Give Each Other is set for release on Oct 13, 2023.

 

Dolly Parton – Rockstar (ALBUM)

Country icon, Dolly Parton, is diving into rock n’ roll! Her brand new album, Rockstar is set for release on November 17, 2023.