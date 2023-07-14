It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.
New Music Friday – July 14th, 2023
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For? From The Motion Picture “Barbie”)
Rita Ora – “You & I”, plus You & I (Album)
Post Malone – “Overdrive”
Renee Rapp – “Talk Too Much”
Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry (Rock Version) feat. Slash”
Troye Sivan – “Rush”
KAROL G – “s91”
Lauren Spencer Smith – “Bigger Person”, plus Mirror (ALBUM)
Crash Adams – “Sugar Mommy”
Spencer Sutherland and Meghan Trainor – “Chicken Little”
Other noteworthy releases include Emei – “Cynical”, Sid Sriram – “The Hard Way“, Ryan Castro and Peso Pluma – “Quema”, Haviah Mighty – “Manifest” plus Crying Crystals (ALBUM), Chloe Stroll – “Run”, Little Monarch – “Tears”, Alana Springsteen and Chris Stapleton – “ghost in my guitar”, (GI)I-DLE – “I DO“, Olivia O’Brien – “i should’ve fucked your brother”, Becky Hill and Chase & Status – “Disconnect”, Charlotte Cardin – “Jim Carrey”, Tessa Violet – “BAD BITCH”,
Keep On Your Radar:
Carly Rae Jepsen – The Loveliest Time (ALBUM)
Carly Rae Jepsen’s Side B to her previously released The Loneliest Time titled The Loveliest Time drops in July 29, 2023.
Hozier – Unreal Unearth (ALBUM)
Hozier’s new album, Unreal Unearth is set to release on August 18, 2023.
Reneé Rapp – Snow Angel (Album)
Reneé Rapp’s brand new album, SNOW ANGEL is set for release on August 18, 2023.
Olivia Rodrigo – GUTS (ALBUM)
She’s back! Olivia Rodrigo’s highly anticipated sophomore album, GUTS will be ours on September 8th, 2023.
Troye Sivan – Something To Give Each Other (Album)
Troye Sivan’s new album Something To Give Each Other is set for release on Oct 13, 2023.
Dolly Parton – Rockstar (ALBUM)
Country icon, Dolly Parton, is diving into rock n’ roll! Her brand new album, Rockstar is set for release on November 17, 2023.