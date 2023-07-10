Mod Sun appears to be moving on from Avril Lavigne.

Derek Smith, 36, better known as Mod Sun, was spotted sharing a kiss with Australian OnlyFans model Sahara Ray, 30, in a now-deleted Instagram Story following the release of his heartbreak anthem, “Stangers”.

Mod Sun and Sahara Ray — Photo: @sahararay/Instagram Story

Despite the very public display of intimacy, a source tells Page Six that it doesn’t mean more than a kiss for the musician, who recently split from fellow pop-rocker Avril Lavigne earlier this year when it was announced their engagement was called off in February.

His latest track heavily references their split, including lyrics about first seeing the Canadian songstress on TV before “stalking her on the internet.” He continues to walk listeners through the stages of his relationship with Lavigne, including when they first moved in together. The video, which takes place in Paris, goes even further as that is where he proposed to Lavigne in 2022.

“Mod is enjoying being single for the first time in years and having fun,” shares the source, adding: “He’s not in a relationship with anyone.”

Despite the insider’s comments, Mod Sun and Ray have immensely enjoyed each other’s company lately. Ray shared a vid of herself on the weekend sunbathing on the “Karma” singer’s patio while he painted.

They were subsequently snapped enjoying a night out in West Hollywood on Saturday night as Mod Sun took the daughter of Australian surfer Tony Ray for a spin in his whip down Sunset Strip.

Lavigne, 38, rebounded fast from her split from Mod Sun in February after being spotted smooching rapper Tyga at Paris Fashion Week. The two have also since gone their separate ways, despite being photographed together in Las Vegas and Malibu.

The “Complicated” singer and Mod Sun initially met while collaborating on their track “Flames” in 2021.

Give “Strangers” a listen below.