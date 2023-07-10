Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Your mission, should you choose to accept it…

On Monday, Paramount released one final trailer ahead of the release of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” this week.

READ MORE: ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ – What The Critics Are Saying About Tom Cruise’s Latest Film

Filled with quotes from critics praising the new Tom Cruise blockbuster, the trailer shows off many of the movie’s big action moments.

It opens with the film’s elaborate train sequence, as Cruise and co-star Hayley Atwell run through the carriages before they fall off a cliff.

It also shows fight sequences, a big car chase through Rome, the already iconic motorcycle stunt and more.

READ MORE: Tom Cruise Wants To Make ‘Mission: Impossible’ Movies Well Into His 80s, Cites Harrison Ford & ‘Indiana Jones’ As Inspiration

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie and written by McQuarrie and Erik Jendresen, the film also stars Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Henry Czerny and more.

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” opens in theatres July 12.