Ariana Madix continues to make her rounds on reality TV.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star, 38, revealed last week on “Good Morning America” that she’d be stepping onto the dancefloor for the 32nd season of “Dancing with the Stars”, and now she’s found her way in front of the camera of another hit reality series.

The TV personality, whose dominated headlines this year after her fellow “Vanderpump” star and ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval cheated on her with her former galpal Raquel Leviss, winked and nodded to an upcoming appearance on the popular Netflix show and reality series “Love Island USA”.

Madix, who since began dating fitness guru Daniel Wai casually after the two were spotted locking lips at Coachella in April, took to TikTok to tease her fans with the reality TV stint.

“Islanders: ready to shake things up? Don’t worry, I don’t bite ,” she wrote alongside the vid, which featured Madix lip-syncing a popular narration from the dating competition.

Fans began theorizing if Madix would take on hosting duties for the dating show, but an insider revealed to Page Six that’s not the case.

For now, fans of the former SUR bartender can look forward to her ballroom blitz on “Dancing with the Stars”, which will have its entire cast announced on September 13 on “GMA”.