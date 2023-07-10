Click to share this via email

Simu Liu’s girlfriend has got game.

Over the weekend, the “Barbie” star got on the court for the CCYAA Celeb Classic in Toronto, supporting The Jeremy Lin Foundation and the Canadian Chinese Youth Athletic Association.

ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey caught up with Liu, dressed in a “Barbie” pink fit from Beyoncé’s Ivy Park collection, and asked the actor about his girlfriend, Allison Hsu.

“I saw that you have your beautiful girlfriend with you,” Hickey said. “Will she be playing today and are you intimidated by her game?”

“I’m intimidated by her for many reasons, I wouldn’t say basketball is one of them,” he joked.

He continued, pointing in Hsu’s direction, “I don’t know if you’ve ever met Allison. She’s 5-foot even.”

“Yeah but you don’t know, maybe the reach is…” Hickey pushed back.

“Yeah she’s got a good shot. She’s got a good shot. She knows a thing or two about shooting her shot, for sure,” Liu slyly remarked, laughing.

The CCYAA Celeb Classic also brought out a number of other celebrities, including Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever”), Andrew Phung (“Run the Burbs” and “Kim’s Convenience”), Young Mazino (Netflix’s “Beef), Olivia Cheng (HBO’s “Warrior”) and many more.