Hugh Jackman is getting his claws out once again.

On Monday, Marvel Studios released the first look at Jackman back in the role of Wolverine in the upcoming sequel “Deadpool 3”.

In the photo, the actor is seen in Wolverine’s classic yellow and blue suit from the X-Men comic books, alongside a fully masked-up Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool.

— Marvel Studios Canada (@MarvelStudiosCA) July 10, 2023

On his Instagram Story, Reynolds shared the photo, captioning it, “Don’t blink,” and adding animated gifs of Deadpool and Wolverine.

Ryan Reynolds/Instagram

Jackman’s return to his breakout role was announced in September 2022, with the actor confirming that “Deadpool 3” would not interfere with the events of 2017’s “Logan”.

Last week, it was revealed that along with Jackman returning, Jennifer Garner will also be reprising her role as Elektra from the 2003 film “Daredevil” and its 2005 spin-off “Elektra”.

The film is currently in production.

“Deadpool 3” will hit theatres May 3, 2024.