Simu Liu isn’t quite sure when the “Shang Chi” sequel is coming.

Over the weekend, ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey caught up with the Canadian “Barbie” star and basketball player Jeremy Lin at the CCYAA Celeb Classic in Toronto.

During the conversation, Lin noted that Liu’s muscles are “looking extremely Shang-Chi-esque,” adding, “I think you’re ready for a sequel.”

Asked if he is actually ready to reprise his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Liu said, “I mean, I like to think so.”

Talking about when the planned sequel might happen, the actor referred to the ongoing writer’s strike and potential screen actors strike.

“I think there’s certain things that are beyond my control happening in the industry,” he explained. “And I think as actors, and as creatives, we have to be supportive of all of those forces and maintain solidarity with all creatives and people who are trying to make a living doing what they’re doing. And I think that’s of utmost importance.”

“Then I would say, of course. If and when, you know, my number is called… I mean, sorry, not IF… I mean, we know a sequel is happening, but when it happens, I’ll be ready,” Liu added, joking to Lin, “If you know a good stretching guy, I’ll hit you up for it.”

Hickey joked that in his “Barbie” pink basketball outfit gifted to the cast by Beyoncé from her Ivy Park collection, Liu was ready for go into training.

“Do you think I should show up on the first day of set wearing this?” he asked, before wondering if he should wear Hickey’s Team Simu shirt instead. “I will take it.”