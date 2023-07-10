Click to share this via email

Tyler Shaw is happy to be a girl dad for the second time.

The Canadian singer revealed exclusively to ET Canada that he’s expecting a baby girl with his wife Alex Karolczyk.

“You know what? I’ll. I’ll lay it here first. We’re having another girl, so I’m a girl dad,” he told ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey excitedly.

The happy couple first shared the happy news they were expecting on Instagram in late June.

The two shared a photo of their ultrasound photo while they embraced their daughter.

Shaw and his wife are already parents to their two-year-old daughter Everly, whom he wrote a Christmas song for off his album A Tyler Shaw Christmas.

The musician couldn’t be more happy to expand his family, sharing his excitement.

“Yeah. It’s a dream come true. You know, it’s already written, three kids in a big house, So we’re on our way,” he added, getting emotional. “It’s so heartwarming.”