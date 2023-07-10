Simu Liu and Jeremy Lin are loving Gradey Dick’s fashion game.

At the CCYAA Celebrity Classic over the weekend, ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey asked the “Barbie” star and former NBA player about the Toronto Raptors’ newest star.

Dick was drafted to the Raptors last month, and instantly made a splash with his appearance in a sparkling red sequin suit inspired by the ruby slippers from “The Wizard of Oz”.

“I was shocked in a good way at the audacity for him to wear what he wore on draft night,” Lin said. “And I think that’s definitely going to carry over to the court because it takes a level of swag to be able to do that. And I don’t think he would do that if he didn’t have that same swag and energy on the court. So I’m definitely excited to see what he does here.”

‌Liu agreed, saying, “I definitely echo that sentiment. I think it takes a certain amount of swagginess and confidence to just put on a really bright outfit and sit in front of the lights and camera. He’s definitely got a fan in me. I think he’s a swaggy dude, so I can’t wait to see what what he does on the court.”

“I can’t wait to see what you do on the court!” Lin joked.