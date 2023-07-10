Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney are opening up about some tough times.

In a new interview with Taste of Country, the duo that make up Dan + Shay revealed that near the end of 2021, they almost split.

“I was in, like, the lowest low of my entire life. Came off the road and I was like, ‘Man, I f–king hate music. I’m ready to quit,'” Smyers recalled.

“I could feel the separation, and I think there was little things between you and I that we never talked about,” Mooney added. “It was affecting everything. Not just our band. Like, my marriage, everything. I was in a really dark place.”

After wrapping their tour in 2021, the duo didn’t speak to each other for four months, finally getting together to discuss the band’s future, and seriously contemplated calling it quits.

“Whether we break up and we hug it out and say ‘Man, this has been the best 10 years of my life,’ or we say, ‘Man, this is a launching-off point, this is a new beginning, this is a chance for a whole new outlook on life,'” Smyers said of the conversation they were facing. “I completely burnt myself out. Entirely burnt myself out.”

Looking back on their tour that year, Mooney said he would often leave shows “mad about something stupid” due to the weight on their shoulders.

“Especially at that point, I was drinking a lot,” he said. “So those highs became really high, and the lows became really, really low.”

Thankfully, that conversation in March 2022 “changed it all” and got them back on track with each other as friends and bandmates.

“The thing that filled my cup the most was being in a room with you, making music together. One of the most important things that’s ever happened in my life was Dan + Shay,” Smyers said. “… If we’re gonna keep going forever, let’s get ourselves right. Let’s have a gut check.”

He added, “I can feel the closeness of our relationship and our friendship when I listen back to the music. We are by far, a million times, the closest we’ve ever been. For so many reasons. But because we worked at it. That makes what we’re doing now infinitely sustainable. I could do this the rest of my life with you.”