Madonna is on the road to recovery.

On Monday, the 64-year-old singer shared an update about her health in a post on her Instagram account, weeks after a bacterial infection sent her to the ICU for several days.

READ MORE: Madonna Spotted In NYC For First Time Since Hospitalization

“Thank you for your positive energy, Prayers and words of healing and encouragement,” she wrote, along with sharing a new selfie. “I have felt your love.”

“I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life,” Madonna continued.

“My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone,” she said.

READ MORE: Rosie O’Donnell Says Madonna Is Recovering At Home And Is ‘Very Strong’

Madonna added, “My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can!”

She also offered a small update on her tour, which she was forced to postpone just before it was set to kick off in Vancouver this month.

“The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe,” Madonna said. “I couldn’t be more grateful for your care and support.”