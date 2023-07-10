Julia Fox is looking back on her past before her rise to fame.

The model, who has posed for Playboy, and starred in 2019’s “Uncut Gems”, recently walked the runway for fashion brand Dsquared2. Fox never imagined she would work for them, even admitting she had worn them in the past with a “five-finger discount”. Surprisingly, she revealed it wasn’t the first time she had a “full circle” moment with a brand.

“I’ve had so many full circle moments like that. I actually got caught shoplifting at Bloomingdales and I was 15 and I was permanently banned from the store,” she recalled to ET Canada’s Shreya Khanna. “And then like eight years later, I did like a little holiday campaign for them.”

Despite the amount of time that had passed since the initial incident, the 33-year-old admitted she was still anxious about entering the store so many years later.

“And I remember when I came up, when I walked in in the morning, they asked for my I.D. and I was like, ‘Oh my God, are they going to like, look in the system and see that I’m like, bad?’ And they whatever they didn’t, they let me in,” she shared. “But it’s like, you know, I still kind of live with that, like trauma. Like, like I still like when I walk by police officers, like, hold my breath and like, look straight ahead.”

Reflecting on her past, the “Something You Said Last Night” star found that everyone carried these “scars” from their past.

“Like I have so much trauma from being arrested and stuff. But, you know, it’s like you still carry those, like, scars from your past. Like, you know, I am, I guess, a different girl now, but I still feel like the same little 13 raggedy, 13 year old,” she added.