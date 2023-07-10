Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Cardi B and Offset are proud of their daughter.

On Monday, the artists’ daughter Kulture turned 5-years-old, and her parents celebrated with posts on their Instagram Stories.

READ MORE: Cardi B Takes To The Street In Paris And Joins Busker After Fashion Show

“My baby already 5,” Cardi captioned a screenshot of a FaceTime call with her daughter as a baby.

Cardi B/Instagram

Sharing another baby pic of Kulture wearing one of her black lather caps, Cardi wrote, “Wow like my baby girl.”

Cardi B/Instagram

On his own feed, Offset shared yet another baby picture, writing, “My baby girl is 5.”

Offset/Instagram

READ MORE: Cardi B Steps Out With Offset At Paris Fashion Week After He Accused Her Of Cheating

In another post, the rapper shared a more recent picture of Kulture helping with some Christmas decorations.

Offset/Instagram

Cardi and Offset, who tied the knot in 2017, share two children.