Cardi B and Offset are proud of their daughter.
On Monday, the artists’ daughter Kulture turned 5-years-old, and her parents celebrated with posts on their Instagram Stories.
READ MORE: Cardi B Takes To The Street In Paris And Joins Busker After Fashion Show
“My baby already 5,” Cardi captioned a screenshot of a FaceTime call with her daughter as a baby.
Sharing another baby pic of Kulture wearing one of her black lather caps, Cardi wrote, “Wow like my baby girl.”
On his own feed, Offset shared yet another baby picture, writing, “My baby girl is 5.”
READ MORE: Cardi B Steps Out With Offset At Paris Fashion Week After He Accused Her Of Cheating
In another post, the rapper shared a more recent picture of Kulture helping with some Christmas decorations.
Cardi and Offset, who tied the knot in 2017, share two children.