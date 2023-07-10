The Weeknd’s tour is a true blockbuster.

In a press release, it was announced that the Canadian artist’s After Hours Til Dawn tour has crossed a major milestone, grossing over $350 million so far.

Along with the grosses, The Weeknd also broke the record for highest attendance across two nights at London Stadium over the weekend, with 160,000 fans gathered to watch him perform.

The achievement also includes the highest single night attendance for any show at the stadium, with about 80,000 fans.

“It’s incredible to see The Weeknd hit this milestone less than halfway through his massive sold-out European run,” said Omar Al-joulani, President, Touring, Live Nation in an interview with Variety. “This historic moment in London shows the global fanbase he has cultivated over the years.”

The Weeknd’s international dates come after the completely sold-out North American leg of his tour last year.

The singer will continue performing throughout Europe and Latin America until October, with more dates still to be added.