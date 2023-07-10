Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is sharing her dream role.

Over the weekend, ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey caught up with the “Never Have I Ever” star at the CCYAA Celebrity Classic in Toronto.

Asked about sharing her excitement over “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig helming new “Narnia” films, Ramakrishnan shared how she’s trying to manifest a role in the film.

“Honestly, anything Greta Gerwig does I would want to be a part of,” she said.

“I have to say though, I did take a note out of Simu [Liu]’s book and I have tweeted about my real dream role, which is Rapunzel,” she added. “I have been wanting that dream role since 2021, but it’s gotten a lot of pick-up now. But back in 2021, I remember Simu saying, “Yo girl, tweet that. Put it out there.”

Ramakrishnan continued, “It can be scary to put out your dreams because a lot of people think failure is embarrassing, but I think it’s actually courageous to go for it. And if you fail, there’s nothing wrong with that.”

‌The actress also praised Liu for manifesting his own role as Shang-Chi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I really admire that Simu just put his dream out there because, you know, you have to,” she said. “You have to, because at least for me, I know that if I didn’t do everything I possibly could to chase and actually achieve my dreams, I would always regret it. And I never want to think to myself, ‘Well, what if I did that?’ I want to be able to at least say no matter what happened, I gave it everything I got, and that’s why I’m here today, regardless of if it happened or not.”