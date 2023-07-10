Reneé Rapp is exiting Max’s “The Sex Lives of College Girls”.

The 23-year-old actress made her television debut starring as Leighton on the hit drama — a wealthy freshman from New York who tries to match her mother’s high expectations.

Series creator, Mindy Kaling, confirmed Rapp’s exit by posting a screenshot of Deadline‘s report after the outlet broke the news.

Reneé Rapp in “The Sex Lives of College Girls” Season 2. — Photo: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

“We love @reneerapp so much and of course will be so sad to say goodbye Leighton Murray! But we can’t wait to see our friend on tour!” Kaling captioned her Instagram Story Monday, referring to Rapp venturing out on her musical journey as she kicks off her “Snow Hard Feelings” musical tour this September.

Photo: Instagram/ @MindyKaling

“The Sex Lives of College Girls”, created by Kaling and Justin Noble, has been one of Max’s top performing originals. It follows four college roommates as they arrive at New England’s prestigious Essex College and live out their first year on campus.

Reneé Rapp in “The Sex Lives of College Girls” Season 2. — Photo: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

Reneé Rapp in “The Sex Lives of College Girls” Season 1. — Photo: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

According to Deadline, Rapp will appear in a number of episodes in the upcoming third season, however she will not star as a series regular and will officially depart after her season three episodes.

The actress took to Instagram on Monday to announce her exit, hours after Deadline published the report.

“‘College Girls’ moved me out to LA and introduced me to some of my favorite people. 2 and a half years later- it’s given me y’all and this community. thank u Mindy [Kaling], Justin [Noble] and everyone at Max for believing in me. a lot of queer work gets belittled- but playing Leighton has changed my life,” she wrote in a statement shared to her Instagram Story. “I love who I am 10x more than I did before knowing her. i hope she gave y’all a little bit of that too. she’s such a tiny part of representation but even the tiny parts count. i wouldn’t be half the person I am without her and y’all. i love that b***h more than you know.

Reneé Rapp and Midori Francis in “The Sex Lives of College Girls” Season 1. — Photo: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

“I’m so excited for this season and I can’t wait for you to see what we have coming for her and the girls,” she concluded.

Photo: Instagram/ @ReneeRapp

Reneé Rapp in “The Sex Lives of College Girls” Season 2. — Photo: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

“The Sex Lives of College Girls” also stars Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, and Alyah Chanelle Scott. Additionally, it features Mekki Leeper, Christopher Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Lolo Spencer, Renika Williams, and Mitchell Slaggert as series regulars.

Aside from acting, Rapp also has a flourishing music career. Last year, she released her debut EP, Everything to Everyone, after signing with Interscope Records. In 2019, she made her Broadway debut in Mean Girls as Regina George.