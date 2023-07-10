Tom Holland is getting vulnerable about his fear of addiction.

The “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star spoke on the “Jay Shetty Podcast” about his decision to give up drinking, which he revealed wasn’t planned.

“I didn’t one day wake up and say I’m giving up drinking. I just, like many Brits had, had a very, very boozy December, Christmas time I was on vacation, I was drinking a lot, and I’ve always been able to drink a lot,” he recalled. “I think I get my genes from my mum’s side in that thing, not I can, I can drink. And I decided to just give up for January.”

What started as a pause on his drinking ended up being more difficult than Holland expected.

READ MORE: Tom Holland Gushes Over His Relationship With Zendaya, Says He’s ‘Lucky’ To Have Someone Like Her In His Life

“I just wanted to do dry January and all I could think about was having a drink. That’s all I could think about,” admitted the actor. “I was waking up thinking about it. I was checking the clock, when’s at 12pm? And it just really scared me. I just was like, wow. Maybe. Maybe I have a little bit of an alcohol thing. So I sort of decided to punish myself and say, I’ll do February as well. I’ll do two months off.”

As he extended his pause, the 27-year-old found that England’s drinking culture made it even more difficult for him to stay sober.

“If I can do two months off, then I can prove to myself that I don’t have a problem. Two months go by and I was still really struggling. I felt like I couldn’t be social,” Holland continued. “I felt like I couldn’t go to the pub and have a lime soda. I couldn’t go out for dinner. I was really, really struggling and I started to really worry that maybe I had an alcohol problem.”

He then extended his dry period until his birthday and found his entire perspective on the drinking culture had changed.

“I said to myself, if I can do six months without alcohol, then I can prove to myself that I don’t have a problem. And by the time I had got to June 1st, I was the happiest I would ever been in my life,” said the 27-year-old. “I could sleep better. I could handle problems better, things that would go wrong on set, that would normally set me off, I could take in my stride. I had so much, such better mental clarity. I felt healthier, I felt fitter. And I just sort of said to myself, like, why? Why am I enslaved to this drink? Why am I so obsessed by the idea of having this drink?”

READ MORE: Tom Holland And Zendaya Sing Along To ‘Love On Top’ At Beyoncé Concert

One unexpected consequence of going dry was that the avid sports-lover was less involved with his favourite sport.

“I just felt so much pressure, and this is one of the things why I’ve sort of distanced myself from the rugby community cuz so much of it is about how much can you drink? Let’s get you as drunk as possible. And it’s honestly been the best thing I’ve ever done,” shared Holland.

The star was happy to reveal his friends have been supportive of his decision, with his mother jumping on board the sobriety train as well.

“I’m delighted that my mom’s also has also given up. She’s loving it and it’s been amazing. I can’t believe the difference that I feel from not drinking. Yeah. I feel amazing,” said the actor.