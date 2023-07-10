Toronto became Beyoncé’s playground this weekend.

The 32-time Grammy winner, 41, dazzled Canadians with her critically-acclaimed Renaissance Tour at the Rogers Centre in Toronto over the weekend.

The “Crazy In Love” performer, 41, who debuted a stunning, custom Tiffany & Co. dress at the show, was joined by her equally successful husband, Jay Z, who was captured in an Instagram clip dancing the night away with his mom Gloria Carter.

READ MORE: Beyoncé’s Mother Tina Knowles’ Home Burglarized With $1 Million In Cash And Jewellery Stolen

The mother-and-son duo let loose and did the electric slide before realizing a fan’s phone was glued to them.

“I just love that Jay has been on this whole tour run. Supportive 🐐,” said one fan, acknowledging that the “99 Problems” star, 53, has been globe-trotting with his stage-dominating wife.

READ MORE: Beyoncé Forced To Cancel Pittsburgh ‘Renaissance Tour’ Gig — Here’s Why

Another famous face who attended the extravaganza included “Never Have I Ever” star and Canadian actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who shared pics of herself shining in a sparkly, sheer cowgirl fit to Instagram on Sunday.

Bey will continue her worldwide tour in Philadelphia on Wednesday.