Andrea Evans arriving to the Daytime Programming Peer Group Reception at Television Academy on August 28, 2019 in North Hollywood, CA.

Daytime drama actor, Andrea Evans, has died at the age of 66.

The actress, who rose to soap opera fame in the ’70s and ’80s thanks to her role as Tina Lord on the ABC series “One Life To Live”, passed away on Sunday from cancer.

Evans’ death was announced by casting director, Don Carroll.

The Aurora, Illinois-native starred as Tina until 1981 when she left to take on the role of Patty Williams on CBS’ “The Young and the Restless” from 1983 to 1984. Then, in 1985, she returned to “One Life” and was later nominated for a Daytime Emmy in 1988.

Evans went on to play Tawny Moore on CBS’ “The Bold and the Beautiful”, Rebecca Hotchkiss on NBC’s “Passions” and Patty Walker on Amazon Prime’s “The Bay”.

READ MORE: Brett Hadley, ‘The Young And The Restless’ Star, Dead At 92

Early in her career, she performed in beauty pageants and regional theatre when she starred as an extra in Brian De Palma’s 1978 horror classic “The Fury”. That same year, Evans also starred in the miniseries “The Awakening Land”, which quickly garnered attention from famous soap casting director, Mary Jo Slater, who cast her in the signature role of Tina Lord.

Two years after Evans’ Emmy nomination, the actress unexpectedly quit “One Life To Live” and remained out of the public eye for nearly 10 years, later revealing the reason behind her Hollywood absence in a 2008 interview with People magazine — she decided to leave her career after learning she had a stalker whose actions grew violent. At the time, she revealed that in 1987 she was aggressively approached by the stalker in the lobby of “One Life to Live”’s Manhattan studio, noting that the man then slashed his wrists on the studio’s front steps. He was taken to a psychiatric hospital where he listed Evans as his next of kin and began sending her blood-written death threats.

A few years later, the man was detained outside the Secretary of State’s office in Washington, D.C.. According to People, he was holding a meat cleaver and a picture of Evans. The actress said that the fear she had “forever changed me.” Eventually, she got back into acting, accepting more roles, however she remained too afraid to attend public events.

READ MORE: ‘All My Children’ Actor Jeffrey Carlson Dies At 48

In 2008, she returned to “One Life To Live” once again. In 2015, she received her second Daytime Emmy nomination for her performance in the web series “DeVanity”. Evans’ additional Primetime credits include “Circus of the Stars” and “Hollywood Squares”.

Recently, she’d completed work for her forthcoming memoir My One Life To Live. Aside from her professional career, Evans was dedicated to supporting several animal rescue organizations and donated a lot of time to City of Hope, a U.S. cancer Institute-Designated Comprehensive Cancer Center whose mission is to transform the future of cancer care, as per their website.

Evans is survived by husband, Steve Rodriguez, and daughter, Kylie.

Since news of her death broke, the actress has received tributes from her Soap Opera family, including “One Life” co-star, Robin Strasser, and “The Young and the Restless”.

READ MORE: Robyn Griggs, Soap Opera Star In ‘One Life to Live’ And ‘Another World,’ Dead At 49

Strasser, 78, remembered Evans as “a woman who was super smart & energized a heat seeking missile. That’s a compliment. You knew when you worked with her, it’d be like going head to head with a champion.

“I admired her daring. I hate the disease that took her,” she said in a statement.

Meanwhile, “The Young and the Restless” took to Twitter: