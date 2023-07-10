Click to share this via email

Zoë Saldana and Nicole Kidman aim to stop global terrorism in Paramount+’s new series.

The two star in the original series “Special Ops: Lioness” which is based on an actual U.S. Military program. The network released the official trailer for the series today.

“You up for playing outside the lines?” Kidman’s character asks Saldana in the clip.

Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn Meade In Special Ops: Lioness, episode 5, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. – Photo Credit: Greg Lewis/Paramount+

Saldana plays Joe, an elite agent with the CIA who is spearheading the agency’s fight against terrorism. Kidman plays Kaitlyn Maede, who oversees The Lioness Program, along with Michael Kelly’s Donald Westfield. They enlist the help of an aggressive Marine Rider Cruz, played by Laysla De Oliveira, who must go undercover with Joe to stop the next 9/11.

Zoe Saldana as Joe in Lioness Season 1 streaming on Paramount+, 2023. – Photo Credit: Lynsey Addario/Paramount+

Laysla De Oliveria as Cruz Manuelos in Lioness Season 1 streaming on Paramount+, 2023. – Photo Credit: Lynsey Addario/Paramount+

Along with Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman, the cast also includes Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur and Hannah Love Lanier.

The series is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Jill Wagner, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Malone and John Hillcoat.

“Special Ops: Lioness” premieres globally on July 23 with two episodes exclusively on Paramount+.