Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie at the Barbie Celebration Party, presented by Vogue Australia, held at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Sydney, NSW, Australia - 30 Jun 2023.

As “Barbie” fans get closer to the anticipated film’s big release, Margot Robbie and director, Greta Gerwig, chat about the making of the film and the different types of dynamics on set.

Gerwig told ET Canada’s Keshia Chanté that “the inception of the whole thing came from, I wanted to work with Margot, and I’ve been wanting to do something with her.

“Then she came to me and said, ‘I have the rights to Barbie as a producer and as an actor, and my company is going to make it, and we’re going to do it this way. Do you want to write it?’ And I was like, ‘Yes, yes,'” the filmmaker recalled.

Once Gerwig finished writing the script, she was like, “‘I have to do it. Nobody else [is] allowed to direct it.’ And luckily [Robbie] let me do it,” she told Chanté.

As for Robbie portraying the role of Barbie, Gerwig said she intentionally wrote the script for the actress.

“I’ve never seen her not do everything great. So, I was like, I’m just going to make all these decisions and she’ll make it make sense,” she said of her confidence in the Australian star.

“It was really amazing,” she continued, complimenting Robbie’s performance, “because playing a doll is actually a very weird acting task… Especially a doll that doesn’t want anything, like how to activate that. It was a real head scratcher.”

Some of Robbie’s most-impressive onscreen moments are the ones where Barbie sheds tears, simply due to the fact that she’s literally a doll crying.

In order to activate the tears, Robbie revealed that she “pulled on a number of different things.

“For some of the more funny crying things, I remember, like, looking at how little kids cry and the faces they make, she said, noting that their “lip comes out,” creating a “comical” factor.

“You know, when a little kid cries, it’s kind of funny and you’re like, ‘Aww’ but you almost want to provoke it because it’s so cute,” she laughed. “You’re like, ‘Aww is it really bad?’ ‘Yes, it is.’ ‘[It’s] really that bad?’ And they’re like, ‘Yes!’ So, there’s things like that.

“There was a lot of childlike dynamics, I think, between Ryan and I,” she continued, explaining, “how Barbie and Ken sometimes are more like siblings or like how he was more like my child to the mother.

“There were different kinds of dynamics like that that I was trying to pull from to help guide me in that path,” she shared, emphasizing the “freedom” they had “because of the script and because of Greta’s direction.

“We had the freedom to go really, really big with the comedy and really, really grounded with the drama,” Robbie elaborated. “And to get to do that all in the same movie, I think is what’s disarming people so much. I think a lot of people are sitting down here today and being like, I didn’t expect to feel that way. I didn’t expect to feel so much. I think that is a thing that’s taking everyone by surprise.”

“Barbie” arrives in theatres on July 21.