Ryan Gosling is singing his heart out in the newest clip from the “Barbie” movie.

The actor shares his singing chops as he belts out his woes in “Just Ken”. The much-anticipated movie released the music video for the actor’s song off the soundtrack today, which pays homage to the boy band ballads of the late ’90s.

Ken contemplates what his life means, playing second fiddle to Margot Robbie’s Barbie, while also lamenting the fact the blonde doll won’t see him in a romantic light, as he dances sadly, shirtless, and vulnerable.

Mark Ronson, the producer on the film’s soundtrack, called the process behind recording the song “crazy”.

“It was so crazy,” Ronson told Variety. “[Ryan Gosling is] a huge star of this movie and only has three hours on a Tuesday afternoon to cut the vocals. He just went in and as he started to get warmed up I was like, ‘This guy is going to murder this song!’ Of course he would.”

Mark Ronson talks about working with Slash on the #Barbie movie soundtrack: "I sent him [Ryan Gosling's] song, and he's like, 'This is a good song…Cool, I'll play on it.'" https://t.co/bDoALKf52G pic.twitter.com/lvFrlGvi10 — Variety (@Variety) July 10, 2023

The entire track was a labour of love which took an entire year, with Guns N’Roses guitarist Slash even providing instrumentals after enjoying the song.

“I’m so psyched. We worked on it for about a year after he did the vocals. After I sent him the final version, with Slash on it, he was psyched and satisfied, which is what you want to do when you’re making a sound for someone,” he added.

Gosling is only the latest name to grace the star-studded soundtrack for the movie which includes big names like Grammy winners Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish.

“Barbie” arrives in theatres on July 21.