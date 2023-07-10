Keke Palmer is feeling powerful. The same day that Palmer’s boyfriend, Darius Jackson, shamed her online for her sexy outfit, the 29-year-old spoke to The Cut and opened up about her mental headspace in the wake of the drama.

Palmer and Jackson, who met in 2021, welcomed their son, Leodis, in February. When Palmer wore a sheer outfit to see Usher in concert five months later, Jackson took to Twitter.

“It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” he wrote, adding that Palmer’s outfit went against the “standards and morals” he believes in.

“After having my baby, I’ve gotten so much more powerful. I’m just so strengthened in a crazy way. Strutting my stuff, enjoying,” she said. “I’ll be honest, I think before I even had the baby, I was really actually quite self-conscious. In a way that you would expect, considering the kind of work that I do as a public figure. Always trying to be on point with my body and always trying to make sure I’m taking care of this and that.

“There’s a lot of physical attention,” Palmer continued. “Being slim and being fit in a particular way was always something that I was gunning for. After having the baby, my body got so much bigger and I started getting fluff in areas I never had before. I was trying to work with my trainer, Corey Calliet, and he was just like, ‘Well, we are never going to try and get your body back to how it was before a baby because you birthed a child.’ It’s like, that’s not something to hide, that’s something to embrace.”

Now, Palmer is learning how to “lean into this new body.

“That is the whole aura of what’s happening with me in this big boss era as I come into my 30s and I have my baby boy. I’m just continuing to spread my wings as a young woman,” she said. “My headspace is just to continue to inspire and encourage myself and anybody else who wants to go down that road with me. Because we’re growing and we are changing. It’s all about loving who I am and loving what I experienced and what I’ve gone through that’s gotten me here. A lot of gratitude for me.”

As for her advice to fellow new moms, Palmer tells those ladies to “do you.

“Girl, if there’s one person on this earth that loves you for sure, it’s that baby,” she said. “Be happy, because there’s no love like it. Somebody loving you like that, hell, who cares?”

On Monday, Palmer took to Instagram to share photos from The Cut’s cover story on her alongside a lengthy caption.

“I know the internet can be a cruel place, but for people like me that needed a place to go to escape the confining world around them, it can be beautiful,” she wrote in part, seemingly referring to the social media drama.

After the drama, Jackson appeared to delete all his photos with Palmer from his Instagram account. Shortly thereafter, Palmer spoke out for the first time, by sharing a video of her singing a rendition of Stevie Wonder’s “Isn’t She Lovely” to her baby boy.

“One thing is certain and one thing is true, IM A MOTHA, through and through!” Palmer captioned the post, before revealing that she’s now selling shirts that read “IM A MOTHA” and “Stevie to the bulls**t.”

“To all my mom’s out there, how did your baby change you??” Palmer questioned. “Mine empowered me! On such another level, my perspective changed because when my baby is good I’m GREAT! Look at that face! Gratitude galore.”

