Robert Downey Jr. is reflecting on his film career and, the films he considers most prominent may come as a surprise.

While most may assume that 2008’s “Iron Man” would be at the top of the actor’s list, it surprisingly is not, despite the fact that the superhero flick launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ultimately changing Hollywood’s blockbuster landscape.

During a recent interview with The New York Times, Downey Jr. revealed that he considers 2006’s “The Shaggy Dog” and 2020’s infamous box office bombing, “Dolittle”, as the most important titles he’s done in the last two decades.

“I finished the Marvel contract and then hastily went into what had all the promise of being another big, fun, well-executed potential franchise in ‘Dolittle’”, Downey Jr., 58, told the magazine. “I had some reservations. Me and my team seemed a little too excited about the deal and not quite excited enough about the merits of the execution. But at that point I was bulletproof. I was the guru of all genre movies.”

He continued, revealing: “Honestly, the two most important films I’ve done in the last 25 years are ‘The Shaggy Dog’, because that was the film that got Disney saying they would insure me. Then the second most important film was ‘Dolittle’ because ‘Dolittle’ was a two-and-a-half-year wound of squandered opportunity.”

“The Shaggy Dog” also stars Tim Allen, whose character — a district attorney — transforms into a Bearded Collie after getting bit by a sacred dog. Downey Jr. stars as the evil doctor behind the transformation. Although the family-comedy is barely memorable, it marked an important moment for Downey Jr. as it was the first time a major studio like Disney would hire him amid his career controversy following his April 1996 arrest for possession of heroin, cocaine and an unloaded gun.

Meanwhile, when “Dolittle” released in January 2020, it flopped at the box office and saw some of Downey Jr.’s worst reviews ever. Despite the adventure-fantasy’s commercial failure, the actor still considers the film — which he produced with his wife, Susan Downey, under their Team Downey Productions — a prominent project because it shifted his priorities.

“The stress it put on my missus as she rolled her sleeves up to her armpits to make it even serviceable enough to bring to market was shocking,” Downey Jr. recounted its catastrophe. “After that point — what’s that phrase? Never let a good crisis go to waste? — we had this reset of priorities and made some changes in who our closest business advisers were.”

As “Dolittle” failed, Downey Jr. refocused his attention to documenting his dying father, indie filmmaker Robert Downey Sr., in Netflix’s acclaimed documentary “Sr.”, which the Oscar nominee called “a piece of content.”

While the film was personal to him, “to everyone else it was a piece of content that they could have chosen to click on and watch or not.

“It’s a way for me to let myself know that just because this may be the most important thing that I ever commit to a data card on a camera, it doesn’t mean it isn’t [expletive] content to everyone else,” he elaborated on using “content” as a descriptor.

He then cited Marvel’s 2015 blockbuster “Avengers: Age of Ultron” as another project he considers “content.” On the contrary, his 2011 mystery sequel “Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows” is “not content.”

Up next, Downey Jr. is gearing up for his supporting role in Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer”, hitting theatres on July 21. The war-drama from Universal Pictures also stars Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Jack Quaid, Matt Damon, Rami Malek, and more.