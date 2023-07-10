Ozzy Osbourne has made the “painful decision to bow out of performing” at Power Trip festival in October.

He announced the upsetting news on Instagram on Monday.

“My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, and when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward,” he explained in his social media statement. “Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-a*sed.”

Osbourne added that “the band that will be replacing me on Power Trip will be announced shortly,” noting that “they are personal friends” of his. He promised fans that they “will not be disappointed.

“Above all, I want to thank my fans, my band, and my crew for their unconditional loyalty and continual support,” the rocker concluded. “I love you all and I will see you soon.”

Osbourne’s announcement comes after he informed fans in February that he was retiring from touring due to his “physically weak” body after damaging his spine four years ago in a major accident.

“Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way,” he said at the time on Instagram. “My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.”