Elon Musk has taken his rivalry with Mark Zuckerberg too far.

The entrepreneur, 52, stooped to a new low with his latest remarks against Zuckerberg, 39, amid their ongoing feud. On Sunday, Musk took to Twitter to challenge the Chief Executive Officer of Facebook to a “d**k measuring contest.”

The billionaire Twitter owner posted the strange tweet alongside a ruler emoji, hours after he called Zuckerberg a “cuck.”

I propose a literal dick measuring contest 📏 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 10, 2023

Since the Facebook co-founder launched Threads last week — a direct app rival to Musk’s Twitter — the pair’s years-long bitterness towards one another has escalated with back and forth insults on social media, lawsuit threats and pledges to fight one another.

Musk’s latest tweets have some Twitter users holding him accountable for his classless remarks and teenage behaviour while others question their future on the social media platform.

“Easily your most cringe comment,” one person wrote, while another commented: “Someone take this mans phone away.”

“Come on man…probably should delete this one,” one person suggested.

“Tell me twitter is losing screen time without telling me it’s losing screen time,” another tweeted.

One user insisted that Musk is “falling apart and really making it difficult to be a fan,” while another announced: “I think this might mark the end of my Twitter time.”

In response to the launch of Threads, Musk has also issued a legal threat against Meta, the technology conglomerate that owns and operates several social platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Threads.

Last Wednesday, Musk’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, sent a letter to Zuckerberg accusing Meta of engaging in “systematic, willful and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property,” in which a company spokesperson has since denied.

Additionally, Spiro called Threads — which has become the fastest-growing online platform in history after accumulating over 100 million users in less than five days — a “copycat” of Twitter.