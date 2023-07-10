The “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” cast is reuniting (virtually) to dish on the tumultuous latest season with Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live”.

Bravo announced the two-part reunion kicks off Monday, July 17 at 9:08 p.m. ET/PT following the season 2 premiere of “Below Deck Down Under”. Part 2 of the reunion airs the following day on Tuesday, July 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

In a minute-long promo, the reunion promises “shocking new revelations,” and explores the messy love triangle between chief stewardess Daisy Kelliher, chief engineer Colin MacRae and first mate Gary King continues to be front and centre.

At one point in the teaser, Colin appears to make Daisy cry when he addresses their relationship, calling it “toxic.” “You can’t reason with this woman,” he says.

Earlier, Daisy maintained that she is able to “take criticism,” but Cohen had a difficult time believing it, questioning her statement by asking, “Really?”

The two-part reunion also promises to clear up what was going on with Gary and 3rd stewardess Mads Herrera’s relationship amid his continued flirtation with Daisy.

“It was strange,” Gary said in the teaser, likely in reference to the 3rd stewardess. “Because she would come and climb into my bed every night and try to have sex with me.”

Plus, Colin hints there’s information “nobody knows” — not even the audience. What could it be? Watch the reunion teaser below.

Also taking part in the reunion are Captain Glenn Shephard, chef Ileisha Dell, 2nd stewardess Lucy Edmunds, deckhand Chase Lemacks and deckhand Alex Propson.

The long-awaited 2-PART reunion is coming in hot 🔥 Join Andy and the #BelowDeckSailing crew as they navigate the turbulent season.

Part 1: July 17 after the #BelowDeckDownUnder premiere

Part 2: July 18 at 8/7c pic.twitter.com/W23G6lV1yr — Bravo (@BravoTV) July 10, 2023

Ahead of season 4, ET spoke with Daisy about Gary’s jealousy. “He had two seasons to try and pursue me, he chose not to,” she said in April. “If I’m dating you for three years and you cheat on me, yeah, I’m gonna go sleep with your best friend or your brother, probably. Like, I’ve done it in the past, I’m probably gonna do it again. But me and Gary were never anything, you know? I’m not quite sure what he thought that I was trying to gain from that. We were never in a relationship.

“I felt like there was a bit of an ego, you know? His ego was hurt,” Daisy added. “I think that was more of it than he actually wanted to be with me. But yeah, it was kind of surprising to hear. It was weird when I was like, ‘You had two years to tell me you liked me, and now you’re choosing to tell me?'”

More From ET:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 4: Midseason Trailer Includes Triple Love Triangle Drama (Exclusive)

‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’: Gary Asks Mads to Define the Relationship as She Gets Flirty With Alex (Exclusive)

‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Gary King Explains Jealousy of Daisy Kelliher & Colin Macrae’s Romance (Exclusive)