Amber Heard has found her peace after moving to Europe.

A source tells ET that the “Aquaman” star is “doing much better and feeling at peace” since moving to Madrid, Spain, where she moved not long after her high-profile legal battle with Johnny Depp in 2022.

“She is focused on motherhood and her daughter. She is happy and feels comfortable in Spain,” the source adds. “She is glad to be settled and is moving forward with her life. She doesn’t want to deal with any drama surrounding Johnny or the trial anymore.”

The source also tells ET that Heard’s ex is “very happy to move on with his life and feels redemption. He feels grateful to his true fans and knows who they are. He is prioritizing his career and work.”

Heard welcomed daughter Oonagh Paige in April 2021, surprising her fans with the news via a post on Instagram.

“Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way,” she captioned a photo of her cradling Oonagh to her chest. “I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib.”

“A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this,” she added. “My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life.”

A source previously told ET that Heard had moved to Europe five months after her defamation trial ended.

“She feels like she gets more privacy while overseas, likes it there, and is more comfortable,” the source said at the time. “She is treated well and can be more under the radar and just be with her daughter.”

Depp filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard in March 2019 after the Washington Post published an op-ed she wrote about being the victim of domestic violence. Depp’s name was not mentioned in the article, but the story came out as their contentious 2016 divorce continued to make news headlines.

After weeks of back-and-forth in the courtroom, the jury ultimately sided with Depp, and the 59-year-old actor was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. The punitive damages, however, were later reduced to $350,000 in accordance with the state’s statutory cap.

While he won the defamation trial against his ex-wife, the same jury that awarded Depp that victory also found he was liable, citing comments previously made by Depp’s lawyer, Adam Waldman, in which he referred to Heard’s claims as a “hoax.” That counterclaim awarded Heard $2 million in compensatory damages.

In December, Heard said she had settled the defamation case.

“After a great deal of deliberation, I have made a very difficult decision to settle the defamation case brought against me by my ex-husband in Virginia,” Heard wrote at the time. “It’s important for me to say that I never chose this. I defended my truth, and in doing so, my life as I knew it was destroyed. The vilification I have faced on social media is an amplified version of the ways in which women are re-victimized when they come forward. Now I finally have an opportunity to emancipate myself from something I attempted to leave over six years ago and on terms I can agree to.”

Since her move to Europe, Heard has continued to work. In a video recorded in May by Univision’s popular talk show, “El Gordo y La Flaca” — hosted by Lili Estefan and Raúl de Molina — the 37-year-old actress is spotted in the streets of Madrid, where she is briefly interviewed about her intention to stay in the city.

In the video, a man can be heard asking her in Spanish, “How is your new life here in Madrid?” to which she responds in perfect Spanish with, “I love Spain, so much.”

The man then asks, “Are you going to stay here?” and she responds, “Yes, I hope so. Yes, yes, I love living here.” Heard tries to cut the interview short, telling the man “ciao” as she attempts to go inside the building where she apparently lives, but the camera guy has one more question for her.

“Do you have film projects?” he asks.

Heard responds, “Oh yeah. I move on. That’s life. Ciao.”

