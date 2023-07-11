Click to share this via email

Amazon Prime Day 2023 has officially arrived in Canada, and the deals on this year’s roster are seriously impressive. From home goods to clothes and accessories to beauty products, you’ll find almost everything you could ever want on sale today.

We know clicking through pages and pages of discounts can be a bit tedious, so we’ve done the hard work for you and uncovered the best deals out there to make your shopping experience as breezy as can be. So, sit back, relax, and start smashing that “add to cart” button.

P.S. Products sell out fast on Prime Day, so you’re going to want to act fast!

If you’re in need of some new home goodies, you’re in luck. There are a ton of deep discounts on cleaning appliances, kitchen stuff, furniture, and more.

For anyone who loves deals on electronics and video games, the sale will not disappoint. You’ll find TVs, laptops, speakers, and Amazon devices for serious $$$ off today.

There are pages upon pages of fashion deals all over Amazon Canada today. That means you can treat yourself to new shoes, workout gear, and accessories at discounted prices.

If you’re running low on mascara, shampoo, or any of your other essentials, now’s the time to stock up. You’ll find a bunch of your favourites from luxury and drugstore brands on sale today.