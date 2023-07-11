Amazon Prime Day 2023 has officially arrived in Canada, and the deals on this year’s roster are seriously impressive. From home goods to clothes and accessories to beauty products, you’ll find almost everything you could ever want on sale today.
We know clicking through pages and pages of discounts can be a bit tedious, so we’ve done the hard work for you and uncovered the best deals out there to make your shopping experience as breezy as can be. So, sit back, relax, and start smashing that “add to cart” button.
P.S. Products sell out fast on Prime Day, so you’re going to want to act fast!
Home
If you’re in need of some new home goodies, you’re in luck. There are a ton of deep discounts on cleaning appliances, kitchen stuff, furniture, and more.
- Up to 40% off iRobot Roombas and Mops
- Up to 53% off Bissell Cleaning Appliances
- Up to 32% off Shark Vacuums and Mops
- Up to 21% off DeLonghi Portable Air Conditioners
- Up to 41% off Conair Steamers
- Up to 30% off Winsome Furniture
- Up to 24% off GE Profile Opal Ice Makers
- Up to 34% off Loloi Rugs
- 36% off RENPHO Air Purifiers
- Up to 44% off California Design Den Sheets and Blankets
- Up to 37% off Ninja Appliances
- Up to 59% off Blink Home Security Accessories
- Up to 30% off YETI Coolers, Tumblers, and Colsters
- Up to 37% off Vitamix Blenders
- Up to 54% off Nespresso Machines
- Up to 36% off MEATER thermometers
Tech
For anyone who loves deals on electronics and video games, the sale will not disappoint. You’ll find TVs, laptops, speakers, and Amazon devices for serious $$$ off today.
- Up to 31% off Nintendo Switch Games
- Up to 24% off Premium Gaming Laptops
- Up to 56% off Amazon Fire TV Devices
- Up to 60% off Echo Smart Speakers
- Up to 61% off Apple TV
- Up to 13% off 9th Gen iPads
- Up to 26% off Macbook Pros
- Up to 32% off Computer Monitors
- Up to 49% off Razer Computer Accessories
- Up to 31% off Xbox Gaming Accessories
- Up to 35% off TCL TVs
- Up to 38% off Toshiba TVs
- Up to 32% off Samsung Phones, Watches, and Buds
- Up to 31% off Samsung TVs and Soundbars
- Up to 46% off JBL Headphones and Speakers
- Up to 47% off LG TVs and Soundbars
- Up to 45% off Bose Headphones and Speakers
Fashion
There are pages upon pages of fashion deals all over Amazon Canada today. That means you can treat yourself to new shoes, workout gear, and accessories at discounted prices.
- Up to 36% off Levi’s Clothing
- Up to 48% off Adidas Sneakers and Apparel
- Up to 40% off New Balance Sneakers and Apparel
- Up to 41% off Calvin Klein Underwear
- Up to 37% off Casio and Timex Watches
- Up to 47% off Baleaf Sports Apparel
- Up to 30% off Orolay Down Coats
- Up to 30% off SAXX Underwear
- Up to 30% off FEISEDY Sunglasses
- Up to 48% off MiYang Swimsuits
- Up to 41% off CLUCI Purses and Hangbags
Beauty
If you’re running low on mascara, shampoo, or any of your other essentials, now’s the time to stock up. You’ll find a bunch of your favourites from luxury and drugstore brands on sale today.
- Up to 30% off Luxury Haircare Products
- Up to 30% off Skincare from Laneige and Innisfree
- Up to 58% off Hair Tools
- Up to 53% off Drugstore Beauty Products
- Up to 37% off CeraVe Skincare
- Up to 35% off Cetaphil Skincare
- Up to 30% off Anastasia Beverly Hills Products
- Up to 36% off Proactiv Skincare
- Up to 22% off Shaving Supplies from Braun, Gillette, and Venus
- Up to 40% off Manscaped Products
- Up to 47% off Skincare from All Natural Advice and Maritime Naturals