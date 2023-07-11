Click to share this via email

The Global Citizen Festival is returning.

On Tuesday, the international advocacy organization announced the 2023 edition of its festival will return to the Great Lawn of Central Park in New York on Sept. 23.

The event will be headlined by Red Hot Chili Peppers and the iconic Ms. Lauryn Hill.

Also set to perform at Megan Thee Stallion, Conan Gray and Stray Kids, all taking the stage in support of charities working to end extreme poverty.

The festival will also address the issues facing those in poverty, including “the impacts of climate change on the Global South, the inequities affecting women and girls around the world, and the global hunger crisis.”

Global Citizen will also be calling on governments around the world to protect and defend advocates everywhere as the work toward a better future.

The Global Citizen Festival is an annual music festival first launched in 2012. In 2022, the festival in Central Park featured performances by Metallica, Charlie Puth, Jonas Brothers, Mariah Carey and more.