Bethenny Frankel is voicing her opinions on Jonah Hill and those texts that were leaked by his ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady.

Frankel took to TikTok to share her thoughts on the whole thing, telling fans: “I did ‘The Tonight Show with Jay Leno’ and Jonah Hill was the first guest.

“And he was a low-grade d**k.”

She added: “He was put upon and kind of treated me like he was … better than [me]. I felt like a loser and the nobody that I was.”

The “Real Housewives of New York City” star went on to talk about the texts in question that Brady recently shared on Instagram.

Surfer Brady — who split from the actor, writer and director last year — shared some pretty harsh messages allegedly sent from the “Don’t Look Up” star during their relationship.

While sharing the texts on her Instagram Story, Brady described Hill as a “narcissistic misogynist.”

Frankel insisted, “These texts seem crazy. And there are texts that I have sent to people and that people have sent to me that would seem nuts in a vacuum.”

The reality TV star questioned where the line is in terms of which texts and calls should be shared, bringing up an array of celeb scandals.

Frankel continued, “If you’re in a relationship with someone for one year, are texts free game, like fair game?

“Has he abused her in a way that she has to cry for help and she needs help and she will not be silenced anymore?”

