Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy have welcomed their third baby together.

The couple didn’t announce the arrival of their little one, but were pictured pushing a stroller around New York City on Monday, Page Six reported.

Danes and Dancy met while working together on the 2006 film “Evening”, and got engaged in 2009. They tied the knot later that year.

In 2012, they welcomed their first son, and their second was born in 2018. The couple confirmed they were expecting baby no. 3 in January.

Danes spoke to ET at the 2023 Golden Globes about her pregnancy and how she felt being in “mama mode.”

“Mama mode is all right, this one was — not so expected — but we’re thrilled and here we go!” she said.

“It’s wonderful, I’m in the second trimester, which is the more forgiving chapter. So, I’m grateful were out of the nausea phase,” Danes added at the time.