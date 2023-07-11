Click to share this via email

Kylie Jenner just got a look at her older self.

On Monday night, the 25-year-old reality star and beauty mogul shared a video on TikTok using a filter to age her up to her 40s.

The video features Jenner’s actual face next to the version that’s been filtered, giving her wrinkles, grey streaks in her hair and more.

“I don’t like it,” Jenner says in the clip. “I don’t like it at all.”

Shaking her head, she adds, “No, no.”

In the comments, fans were supportive of the older Kylie look, with one person writing, “Still beautiful.”

“The crazy thing is you still look good?” another fan added, while someone else said, “You look stunning.”

Even Jenner herself admitted she liked how her older version looked, writing in the comments, “jk i love her she’s cute lol 🫶🏻.”

Back in 2015, when she was 17, Jenner spoke to The Sunday Times about her fear of aging, explaining, “I’m scared of the day I turn 19. I really don’t want to grow past 18.”