Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Rihanna looks incredible in her latest Savage x Fenty collection snaps.

The singer showed off her growing baby bump in a sheer pink lingerie set, posing in front of warehouse shelves for multiple photos.

RiRi wore her hair straight with bangs for the shoot, posing with her finger in her mouth for one shot, while she showcased the thong briefs in another sizzling image.

READ MORE: Rihanna Shares Sweet Snap Of A$AP Rocky Holding Baby RZA In Barbados: ‘My Bajan Boyz’

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky — who share 1-year-old son RZA — are expecting their second baby together.

The “Umbrella” hitmaker announced she and Rocky were expecting another little one during her Super Bowl performance back in February.

READ MORE: Rihanna Breaks Spotify Streaming Record As First Female Artist To Have 10 Songs Accumulate 1 Billion Streams

She told ET at the Met Gala in May that her pregnancy is “so different” this time around.

“It’s so different from the first one,” Rihanna shared. “No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything’s different, but I’m enjoying it.”

She added, “I feel good. I feel energetic.”