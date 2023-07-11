Jonah Hill’s ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady has accused the actor of still “sexting” her not long before starting a relationship with Olivia Millar.

Brady has been sharing multiple screenshots on Instagram of Hill’s alleged messages to her. It was revealed Hill and Millar had welcomed their first baby together in June.

Hill was said to have written on Aug. 30, 2022: “I know I don’t need to but in the spirit of pure respect to our friendship and appreciation for each other I did want to be transparent that I did start dating someone recently.”

He added in the grabs of messages shared by Brady, “I’m sorry if that is painful. It just happened and I didn’t want to not be transparent with you ever as I care about you.”

Brady then messaged Hill to ask him to make Millar aware of how “recently” he’d been “flirting with me, sexting me, and leaning on me for partner level emotional support.”

Credit: Instagram/Sarah Brady

Hill responded among the many messages, “And to be crystal clear I have not flirted or sexted with you in any way shape or form in months.”

He added, “I’m sorry if it’s upsetting that I would move on at all six months later but I have handled you and I with utmost love and respect.”

Hill shared a screenshot of his alleged message on July 13, 2022 in which he was talking about holding “my hard [censored].”

The surfer had responded, “Whatever helps you get through the day. Gotta focus on mine now. Adiós wé.”

Hill slammed her screenshotting his messages, calling it a “huge triggering violation” and “breach of trust.”

Brady — who split from the actor, writer and director last year — has been sharing some pretty harsh messages allegedly sent from the “Don’t Look Up” star during their relationship.

While sharing the texts on her Instagram Story, Brady described Hill as a “narcissistic misogynist.”

