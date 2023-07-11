Time to whip out your shopping wish list! It’s Amazon Prime Day — deals from tech to beauty are everywhere, and we’re here to help you quickly locate the hottest catches.

With hoards of entertainment items on sale, those who have their sights set on snagging a new TV are in luck, as Amazon Canada is overflowing with deals for some of the top TV brands available, including Toshiba, Samsung and more.

To see what other mega TV deals capture your interest, scroll below and see our list of Amazon’s hottest TV deals.

Toshiba 43″ 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV

At 34% off, the Toshiba 43″ 3K UHD HDR LED Smart TV promises to enhance your viewing entertainment. With its strikingly high resolution, the device will bring your favourite movies and shows to life. Using FireTV, the TV comes jam-packed with streaming channels, including Netflix, Disney+ and Apple TV.

Shoppers will save $180 on the Toshiba 43″ 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV, as it retails for $350 instead of its original price of $530.

Amazon Fire TV 50″ 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV

Coming in at 32% off, the Amazon Fire TV 50″ 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV, is your ticket to a world of endless entertainment. Immerse yourself in breathtaking visuals with 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, and HLG, making every scene pop with vibrant colours. With over 500,000 movies and TV episodes on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and more, your binge-watching possibilities are limitless.

For those wanting to enhance their entertainment, you’ll save $190 on a purchase of the Amazon Fire TV, as it retails at $410 instead of $599.

Toshiba 50″ 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV – Fire TV Edition

Toshiba is really stoking the deal this Prime Day. Change your entertainment game with the Toshiba 50″ 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV – Fire TV Edition. With stunning 4k visuals and endless streaming options like Netflix, YouTube, Amazon, Disney+ and Apple TV, it’s your ticket to a home theatre experience.

This TV will save you $240, going for $389 instead of its typical $629 price.

Samsung 65″ TU7000 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV

At 22% off, enter a world of unbeatable entertainment with the Samsung 65″ TU7000 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV. Powered by the Crystal Processor 4K, experience your favourite content in breathtaking 4K resolution. With the smart TV powered by Tizen, you’ll have easy access to your favourite content and the convenience of one remote to control everything.

Prime members will be happy to know you’ll save $185 on this TV, going for $665, down from $850.

Hisense 58-inch ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

With 31% off, get ready to be blown away by the Hisense 58-inch ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV. With Hisense’s exclusive ULED technology, every image comes to life with vibrant colour, contrast, and motion. On top of all of the streaming options, this TV also comes with the assistance of Amazon Alexa.

Shoppers will save $250 on this deal, as it goes for $548.

LG OLED EVO TV

At 27% off, you’ll experience the ultimate entertainment experience with the LG OLED EVO TV. This TV is your ticket to fulfilling entertainment with stunning picture quality, infinite contrast, and over a billion vibrant colours.

Prime members can snag this deal for $1,235, saving you $463 from the original price on Amazon Canada.

StanbyME LG 27-Inch Class Smart Portable Touch Screen Monitor

The StanbyME LG 27-Inch Class Smart Portable Touch Screen Monitor is the perfect blend of TV and tablet, giving you freedom from cords with its built-in battery.

Saving 13%, this convenient device retails for $1,299 on Amazon Canada.

Amazon Fire TV 32″ 2

The Amazon Fire TV 32″ 2 will immerse you in high-definition joy with vibrant 720p resolution and HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio support. Shoppers can stream over 500,000 movies and TV episodes from their favourite subscriptions and enjoy free content from YouTube, CBC Gem and more.

The Amazon Fire TV 32″ 2 will save you $80, retailing for $189.

Samsung 55″ LED 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV

At 20% off, shoppers can enter a new world of entertainment with the Samsung 55″ LED 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV. Experience UHD like never before, thanks to advanced phosphor technology that enhances the picture quality.

Retailing at $589, Prime Members will save $151 on this TV.

Amazon Fire TV 65″

Saving you 23% off is a cinematic experience like no other. The Amazon Fire TV 65″ offers show-stopping 4k resolution, hands-free Amazon Alexa control and access to 500,000 movies and TV episodes all in one place.

This incredible viewing experience can be snagged for $769, saving shoppers $230 from its original price of $1,000.