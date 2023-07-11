Getting on Michael Jordan’s bad side is no fun.

On the latest episode of their podcast “Separation Anxiety”, hosts Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan open up about his father, the legendary NBA star, publicly disapproving of their relationship.

Earlier this month, Michael was asked by paparazzi whether he approved of his son dating the 49-year-old ex-wife of basketball star Scottie Pippen, to which he answered, “No.”

“You thought it was funny,” Larsa told Marcus, 32, on the podcast. “I didn’t think it was funny. There is nothing funny about it. I kinda felt like it went everywhere and I was kind of embarrassed.”

Larsa explained that Michael’s comment made her think the public would believe she was lying when she said earlier this year that both families approved of her relationship with Marcus.

“It literally went everywhere,” she said. “I think people started to think that online they were saying that I was lying — that I lied and said that our parents are fine because I was doing interviews and saying both of our families are fine.”

She continued, “When I would say that, I felt like I didn’t embellish that… and I would say both of our parents want us to be happy… I do understand that it’s not awkward for us to be together because it’s us.”

Larsa also admitted that the situation may be awkward for a number of people involved, including her ex.

“But it probably is awkward for my ex [Scottie Pippen] and your dad because they have their own relationship or whatever it was,” she said. “I wasn’t a part of that, you weren’t a part of that. So I feel like for them it probably is weird, it probably is weird for your dad. I can’t be mad. I understand… Oh my god, I was traumatized. I was like what are we going to do, people think I lied.”

Marcus said, “I can only assume my dad, because he loves Cincoro and he drinks tequila all the time, that he was feeling himself a little bit.”

He also clarified, “Obviously we knew ahead of time because he called me and texted me and wanted to make sure that I didn’t take anything the wrong way but then when the article came out, he texted me again and he never said ‘hell no’ and that’s not what the implications were.”

Larsa and Marcus first went public with their relationship in January.