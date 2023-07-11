Click to share this via email

Drake is definitely a Salma Hayek fan.

The Canadian rapper was among the many social media users commenting on Hayek’s recent thirst trap clip.

In the video — which Hayek shared to celebrate reaching 25 million followers — the actress could be seen showing how she does a “bikini work out.”

The 56-year-old looked incredible in the sizzling vid as she showed off her physique in a patterned two-piece.

Hayek wrote, “I can’t believe it, 25 million followers! Thank you soo soo much to every single one of you. 🙏

“Seeing as you all like my bikini pictures the most 👙, here’s a bikini work out for you all. I hate exercising- but I love to celebrate good moments dancing in the water. I am genuinely moved and grateful for all your love & support. 🥰”

Drake cheekily responded, “Let’s get her to 50M asap,” as Hayek replied, “What he said 🤩🤩💋.”

Hayek’s post came after she shared a stunning bikini snap, posing in the same two-piece to celebrate National Bikini Day last week.