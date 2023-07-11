Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” tickets continue to be in huge demand.

The singer crashed Ticketmaster France on Tuesday morning as fans scrambled to get tickets in the online presales for the first of four Paris shows at the La Défense Arena on May 9, 10, 11 and 12, 2024.

The presale for May 9 and 10 opened at 9 a.m. local time, with May 11 and May 12 scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, over a million fans were in the queue, but Ticketmaster started having issues less than 15 minutes in.

The company tweeted, “Some of you may be having issues with the site this morning – we are working on it and will let you know.”

Certains d'entre vous peuvent rencontrer des problèmes avec le site ce matin – nous y travaillons et vous tiendrons au courant. — Ticketmaster.fr (@TicketmasterFR) July 11, 2023

There was reportedly no movement in the queue for an hour, before Ticketmaster confirmed both presales would have to be suspended.

Ticketmasted posted, “The Taylor Swift sale | The 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Eras Tour for Paris La Défense Arena has been put on hold.

“We will keep you posted with a new on-sale time as soon as possible. All codes not already used will remain valid.”

La mise en vente Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour de 9h et 11h pour Paris La Défense Arena a été mise en pause. Nous vous tiendrons au courant avec une nouvelle heure de mise en vente dès que possible. Tous les codes non déjà utilisés resteront valables. — Ticketmaster.fr (@TicketmasterFR) July 11, 2023

The company also suspended presales for Swift’s two Lyon concerts, on June 2 and 3, 2024. They’d been set to begin at 1 p.m. local time.

La mise en vente Taylor Swift | The Eras prévue à 13h pour Lyon – Groupama Stadium a été mise en pause Nous vous tiendrons au courant de la nouvelle heure de mise en vente dès que possible. Tous les codes resteront valables. — Ticketmaster.fr (@TicketmasterFR) July 11, 2023

This is just the latest Ticketmaster and Swift issue, with fans being left annoyed after being unable to get their hands on “Eras Tour” tickets in November.

The whole thing even led Swift herself to comment, posting within a lengthy statement: “I’m not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could.

“It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really p**ses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them.”