The movies are back!

On Tuesday, Tom Cruise surprised fans with an appearance at a matinée screening of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” at the Scotiabank theatre in Toronto.

ET Canada’s own Sangita Patel was at the screening, along with several other fans who captured Cruise’s unexpected arrival on social media.

Globe and Mail journalist Barry Hertz shared that Cruise and director Chris McQuarrie had “braved Toronto traffic” to get to the screening.

Surprise! @TomCruise and @chrismcquarrie just braved Toronto traffic to pop by the Scotiabank Cineplex public matinee of #MissionImpossible DEAD RECKONING PART ONE. pic.twitter.com/ehjrRjwegk — Barry Hertz (@HertzBarry) July 11, 2023

Introducing the film, Cruise told the audience, “We dream of these moments to make these films for you, and for you all to see it on this kind of format. It really is such an honour to entertain you, and I’m just so happy to see everybody here.”

Entertainment reporter Teri Hart also got to pose with Cruise for a photo at the screening.

Yes! That was me as the voice of God(dess) introducing @TomCruise in Toronto for his surprise appearance before #MissionImpossible7 pic.twitter.com/bH0AQL7LdA — Teri Hart (@TeriHart) July 11, 2023

Others who attended the screening also shared pictures and video of Cruise.

The movies are back. pic.twitter.com/VtBFcNrKN6 — Justin Decloux (@DeclouxJ) July 11, 2023