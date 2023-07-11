Britney Spears has set a release date for her anticipated memoir.

The “Toxic” singer’s “astonishingly moving story,” as per a press release, titled The Woman in Me, will be available beginning October 24, she revealed on Instagram Tuesday.

After multiple publishing houses fought over the memoir, it has been acquired by Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.

“Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery,” Gallery Books Senior Vice President and Publisher, Jennifer Bergstrom, told People. “I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.”

Along with the announcement of the book’s release date, Spears also unveiled the cover.

Spears’ memoir comes amidst the singer reclaiming her freedom after she successfully fought a court-ordered conservatorship that was in effect for 13 years and finally terminated it in November 2021.

According to a press release from Gallery Books, The Woman in Me will reveal “for the first time [Spears’] incredible journey (and) strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history.”

The memoir also “illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms… a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope.”

The Woman in Me is available to pre-order here.