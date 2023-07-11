Summer is in full swing, which means it’s time to swap your sweats for swimsuits. Celebs like Shay Mitchell, Kim Kardashian, Alix Earle and Dua Lipa have blessed us with some major beach inspo recently, sporting new styles and old faithfuls you’ll wanna add to your rotation in 2023.
To help get you looking your best on trips to the pool and sandy shores, we’ve turned to Amazon Canada to find budget-friendly alternatives that won’t cost you an arm and a leg. From Barbiecore to metallics, we’ve hunted down the best of the best, so you won’t have to spend hours sifting through the good, the bad, and the ugly.
3D Details
If you’re done with basic triangle bikinis and simple one pieces, you’re gonna love the 3D detail train. Kendall Jenner, Alix Earle and boatloads of other celebs have been seen with ruffles and floral appliques on their suits.
Get it from Amazon Canada for $48.67+. Available in eight colours/patterns and in sizes XS—XL.
Get it from Amazon Canada for $39.99. Available in three colours and in sizes S—XL.
Get it from Amazon Canada for $54.93+. Available in three colours and in sizes S—XL.
Barbiecore
Obviously, Barbie is big this season thanks to Greta Gerwig’s Midas touch. Now, most of us don’t have a full wardrobe team, but you can find some *adorable* suits that Margot Robbie would probably be proud to wear on Amazon Canada ATM.
Get it from Amazon Canada for $39.99. Available in 14 colours and in sizes S—XL.
Get it from Amazon Canada for $37.59+. Available in several colours/patterns and in sizes XS—XL.
Get it from Amazon Canada for $36.45. Available in five colours and in sizes S—XL.
Shiny
Make the whole pool shimmer and get on board the shiny, sparkly bandwagon. Khloe Kardashian and Alexis Ren are already obsessed, and it’s been seen all over the Kittenish runway, too.
Get it from Amazon Canada for $33.60+. Available in five colours and in sizes XS—XXL.
Get it from Amazon Canada for $46.37+. Available in five colours and in sizes S—XL.
Get it from Amazon Canada for $43.41+. Available in several colours/patterns and in sizes XS—4X.
One-Piece Suits
It should come as no surprise that one-piece suits are having a big moment this year. Pamela Anderson is everyone’s biggest girl crush again and bringing high-cut Baywatch looks back is just one way to honour her.
Get it from Amazon Canada for $39.99+. Available in 39 colours/patterns and in sizes S—3X.
Get it from Amazon Canada for $36.04+. Available in 23 colours/patterns and in sizes S—XXL.
Patterns
Patterns aren’t exactly a new trend, but we’re seeing lots of cute floral, leopard, and butterfly prints this season. Tracee Ellis Ross recently snapped a selfie in a wild triangle suit, while Dua Lipa was seen sporting a polka dot/butterfly combo.
Get it from Amazon Canada for $39.99. Available in three colours/patterns and in sizes S—XXL.
Get it from Amazon Canada for $39.99+. Available in 11 colours/patterns and in sizes S—XL.
Get it from Amazon Canada for $31.11+. Available in seven colours/patterns and in sizes XS—XL.
Triangle
Triangle bikinis never go out of style. Celebs are loving bolder, brighter colours and neons this year, but you can never go wrong with a little black bathing suit, either.
Get it from Amazon Canada for $31.85+. Available in 25 colours/patterns and in sizes 4—8.
Get it from Amazon Canada for $44.25+. Available in 39 colours/patterns and in sizes XS—XL.
String Bikinis (With All The Strings)
If you want something with a bit more oomph than a plain ol’ triangle bikini, get yourself a string bikini with even more strings. They’re like built-in accessories, so you won’t have to add any bling to your beach look.
Get it from Amazon Canada for $32.59+. Available in 16 colours and in sizes XS—L.
Get it from Amazon Canada for $46.99+. Available in 18 colours and in sizes XS—4X.