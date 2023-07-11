Summer is in full swing, which means it’s time to swap your sweats for swimsuits. Celebs like Shay Mitchell, Kim Kardashian, Alix Earle and Dua Lipa have blessed us with some major beach inspo recently, sporting new styles and old faithfuls you’ll wanna add to your rotation in 2023.

To help get you looking your best on trips to the pool and sandy shores, we’ve turned to Amazon Canada to find budget-friendly alternatives that won’t cost you an arm and a leg. From Barbiecore to metallics, we’ve hunted down the best of the best, so you won’t have to spend hours sifting through the good, the bad, and the ugly.

3D Details

Alix Earle is seen at the AminoLean x Alix Earle launch party for new Berry Alixir Flavor Collab at Nikki Beach on March 23, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. — Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for AminoLean

If you’re done with basic triangle bikinis and simple one pieces, you’re gonna love the 3D detail train. Kendall Jenner, Alix Earle and boatloads of other celebs have been seen with ruffles and floral appliques on their suits.

Flowers

Ruffles

Balloon Sleeves

Barbiecore

Kim Kardashian — Instagram/@kimkardashian

Obviously, Barbie is big this season thanks to Greta Gerwig’s Midas touch. Now, most of us don’t have a full wardrobe team, but you can find some *adorable* suits that Margot Robbie would probably be proud to wear on Amazon Canada ATM.

One Piece

Triangle Bikini

Bandeau Bikini

Shiny

Dua Lipa — Instagram/@dualipa

Make the whole pool shimmer and get on board the shiny, sparkly bandwagon. Khloe Kardashian and Alexis Ren are already obsessed, and it’s been seen all over the Kittenish runway, too.

Metallic

Shimmery Material

Sequin

One-Piece Suits

Bebe Rexha — Instagram/@beberexha

It should come as no surprise that one-piece suits are having a big moment this year. Pamela Anderson is everyone’s biggest girl crush again and bringing high-cut Baywatch looks back is just one way to honour her.

High Cut

Plunging

Patterns

Drake — Instagram/@champagnepapi

Patterns aren’t exactly a new trend, but we’re seeing lots of cute floral, leopard, and butterfly prints this season. Tracee Ellis Ross recently snapped a selfie in a wild triangle suit, while Dua Lipa was seen sporting a polka dot/butterfly combo.

Floral

Leopard

Butterfly

Triangle

Kourtney Kardashian — Instagram/@kourtneykardash

Triangle bikinis never go out of style. Celebs are loving bolder, brighter colours and neons this year, but you can never go wrong with a little black bathing suit, either.

Smocked

Classic

String Bikinis (With All The Strings)

Lizzo — Instagram/@Lizzo

If you want something with a bit more oomph than a plain ol’ triangle bikini, get yourself a string bikini with even more strings. They’re like built-in accessories, so you won’t have to add any bling to your beach look.

Halter

3-Piece Set

