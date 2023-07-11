Click to share this via email

Spring cleaning may have passed, but why not indulge in a summer touch-up?

It’s Amazon Prime Day, and we’ve rounded up a comprehensive list of the best deals for all vacuums, from artificially intelligent robot ones to dependable and swift handhelds.

Get ready to conquer those dusty corners of your home because Amazon Canada has many discounted deals waiting for you to snag.

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

Going for 48% off, say goodbye to mundane cleaning and hello to a smarter, sleeker home with the iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum. This robot pal can be scheduled to begin its cleaning routine and even picks up on your cleaning habits.

The iRobot Roomba 692 can be yours for $269, initially priced at $419.

Bissell Portable Carpet Cleaner

The Bissell Portable Carpet Cleaner is the hero for homes with pets. Not only does it remove spots and stains from carpets, upholstery and more, but every purchase also supports homeless furry friends through the BISSELL Pet Foundation.

Prime Members can get this helpful cleaner for $95, 41% off its original price tag.

Shark Rocket Pet Pro Cordless

For those needing a perfect cleaning, the Shark Rocket Pet Pro Cordless will certainly help with its powerful suction. Known for its self-cleaning brush roll and Dirt Engage, carpets and bare floors will be no match.

The Shark Rocket Pet Pro is discounted to $240, 27% off its initial price point.

Bissel Powerclean Turbobrush Compact Carpet Pet Deep Cleaner

At 37% off, the Bissel Powerclean Turbobrush Compact Carpet Pet Deep Cleaner will make your cleaning load much lighter. Using a powerful Bissell oxy-based formula, coffee, wine, grape juice and pet messes will be conquered swiftly.

The Bissel Powercleaning Turbobrush is available for $119 on Amazon Canada.

iRobot Roomba Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

The iRobot Roomba Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum not only cleans up after you but also tidies itself with automatic dirt disposal, emptying itself for up to 60 days.

This smart vacuum costs $799, a 38% slash off its typical price.

Dreamtech L10 Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo

Say goodbye to manual cleaning and hello to fully automated floor care with the Dreamtech L10 Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo. Sit back, relax and watch some “Vanderpump Rules” or “Love Island” as it does the cleaning for you.

Prime members can get their hands on this hands-free device for $1,119.

BuTure Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

At 30% off, the BuTure Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is the smartest upgrade to cordless vacuums, with automatic suction adjustment for maximum cleaning efficiency.

It’s going for $188 and is generally priced at $269.

Tineco Floor Once S3 Breeze Cordless Hardwood Floors Cleaner

The Tineco Floor Once S3 Breeze Cordless Hardwood Floors Cleaner will make you say goodbye to the hassle of vacuuming and mopping separately.

At $349, it’s 30% off its usual price of $499.

Fykee Cordless Vacuum

The Fykee Cordless Vacuum is dedicated to making your life easier. With a 3-in-1 brush head, this lightweight vacuum is perfect for cleaning corners and those hard-to-reach areas.

This cleaning companion is on mega discount, slashed from $699 to $199 on Amazon Canada.

WLUPEL Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

The WLUPEL Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is a powerful 400W brushless motor that effortlessly tackles dust, pet food and hair.

At a 30% savings, this device is down to $169 from $239.