Barbenheimer is coming.

Two of the summer’s most anticipated movies, “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” are set to open on the same day in less than two weeks, and box office predictions are looking bright.

According to journalist Matthew Belloni, box office experts are currently predicting “Barbie”, directed by Greta Gerwig, will earn a whopping $90 million in its opening weekend.

“Oppenheimer”, the biopic from director Christopher Nolan, is tracking to earn roughly half that amount, at about $43 million.

The box office tracking report comes after “Barbie” had its world premiere in Los Angeles, with first reactions praising Gerwig’s film.

Both “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” open in theatres July 21.