Barbenheimer is coming.

Two of the summer’s most anticipated movies, “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” are set to open on the same day in less than two weeks, and box office predictions are looking bright.

According to journalist Matthew Belloni, box office experts are currently predicting “Barbie”, directed by Greta Gerwig, will earn a whopping $90 million in its opening weekend.

Wow: The BARBIE tracking has spiked to $93M for the opening weekend. OPPENHEIMER is also up, but to $43M, per NRG. — Matthew Belloni (@MattBelloni) July 10, 2023

“Oppenheimer”, the biopic from director Christopher Nolan, is tracking to earn roughly half that amount, at about $43 million.

The box office tracking report comes after “Barbie” had its world premiere in Los Angeles, with first reactions praising Gerwig’s film.

#Barbie is a cinematic triumph. Gerwig is at the top of her game here, she’s crafted a film that’s not only gorgeous to look at, but poignant, clever and hilarious. Margot Robbie delivers an endearing and memorable performance, though it’s Gosling who stole every scene he was in pic.twitter.com/IU9ZrbKlnq — Jack (@JStepback) July 10, 2023

I can't officially quit Twitter before telling you all that #Barbie is currently my favorite film of the year. Greta Gerwig somehow exceeded my expectations. She tackles the positives and negatives of Barbie so beautifully. Give Ryan Gosling an Oscar nomination, I'm dead serious! — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) July 10, 2023

The way BARBIE completely lives up to the hype! A rich tapestry of camp, tantalizing visuals and emotional sincerity. Offering the grand comment on society that a woman’s everyday life is a gendered battlefield. Gosling as Ken is sublime and instantly ICONIC. In Gerwig we TRUST🤌 pic.twitter.com/qCPuA3Afxo — ty (@DennisDuganFan) July 10, 2023

I have seen #Barbie! The craftsmanship is incredible. In particular the costume & production design includes next-level work that heavily contributes to creating the feeling that these truly are Barbies, their dream houses, and their worlds come to life. As for the story, that’s… pic.twitter.com/97r3sSodcw — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) July 10, 2023

Both “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” open in theatres July 21.