The official “Wonka” trailer is here.

Timothée Chalamet transforms into the iconic Roald Dahl character in the newly-released clip, with the film featuring a star-studded cast including Olivia Colman, Sally Hawkins, Keegan-Michael Key, Matthew Baynton, Matt Lucas and Rowan Atkinson.

The trailer follows Willy Wonka’s journey to becoming the eccentric chocolatier he’s known for being.

“Wonka”. Credit: Warner Bros.

The teaser — which sees the character take on the “Chocolate Cartel” — also introduces Hugh Grant as an Oompa-Loompa.

Credit: Warner Bros.

A description reads, “Based on the extraordinary character at the centre of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Roald Dahl’s most iconic children’s book and one of the best-selling children’s books of all time, ‘Wonka’ tells the wondrous story of how the world’s greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today.”

Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp are among the actors to have played Willy Wonka in the past.

“Wonka” hits theatres December 15.