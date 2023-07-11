Click to share this via email

Zac Efron has been soaking up the sun in France.

The “Baywatch” actor showed off his incredible physique as he enjoyed his vacation on a luxurious yacht in Saint-Tropez on Sunday.

Efron was snapped wearing yellow visor sunglasses, with him also going for a spin on a jet ski on the ocean.

Zac Efron is pictured in Saint-Tropez, France. Credit: Mega

The star’s time off comes after he showed off his abs in the first official photo from his upcoming film “The Iron Claw”, in which he plays “the Golden Warrior himself,” wrestler Kevin Von Erich, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009.

“First Look at my latest project ‘Iron Claw!’ Can’t wait to show you more… let’s go,” Efron captioned the photo on Instagram.