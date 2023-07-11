Emily Blunt is providing some insight on what it’s like to be neighbours with close friend, Matt Damon.

While appearing on the latest episode of the iHeartPodcast “Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi,” the actress revealed that she constantly runs into Damon in their shared Brooklyn building and that he’s always wearing comfortable footwear.

“I don’t ever see Matt Damon not in his slippers anymore, you know. He’s just always in his slippers,” she outed the actor, joking: “I haven’t seen him in regular shoes in a long time.”

READ MORE: Emily Blunt Says Her ‘Toes Curl’ When People Tell Her Their Daughters Want To Be Actress

The “Oppenheimer” star gushed over living in the same building as her close friends, Damon and his wife Lucy.

“We just pop down to see each other. It’s the best,” Blunt said.

“Matt is just the most easygoing, beautiful person,” she complimented, before teasing the actor: “Lucy is even more beautiful – sorry, Matt.”

READ MORE: Matt Damon On ‘Oppenheimer’ And ‘Barbie’ Opening The Same Weekend: ‘People Are Allowed To Go See Two Movies’

Blunt explained that she and her husband, John Krasinski, became friends with the Damons before they decided to move to Brooklyn.

“They said ‘We found this amazing building.’ And of course, we were like, ‘We’ll live in the same building!’” the actress recalled, adding that the famous friends “have Sunday night dinners” together and that “the kids love each other.”

Luciana Damon, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski at the22nd Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards, New York, America – 26 Nov 2012. — Photo: Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock

READ MORE: Emily Blunt Reveals Meryl Streep Was ‘So Miserable’ Playing Miranda In ‘The Devil Wears Prada’

Aside from their personal lives, Damon and Blunt have also worked together as they both starred in 2011’s “The Adjustment Bureau”. Now, the pals are gearing up for the premiere of their new film “Oppenheimer”, which hits theatres on July 21. The pair are also set to star in Krasinski’s 2024 fantasy-comedy titled “Imaginary Friends”.

Elsewhere during the podcast, Blunt shared why she’s taking a year off acting to focus on her two daughters and how she makes quality time for her husband.