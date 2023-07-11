“Barbie” is Canadian content.

ET Canada’s Keshia Chanté recently sat down with “Barbie” stars Michael Cera, Issa Rae and Kate McKinnon and couldn’t help but bring up the movie’s Canadian connections.

Along with Cera, the movie also stars Canadians Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu, which led to the obvious question, which of his Canuck co-stars are the most Canadian?

“More Canadian… I mean, I don’t know. How do you qualify that?” Cera asked, to which Chanté joked, “I mean, you tell me. Poutine?”

Refusing to take a side, Cera, in very diplomatic and Canadian fashion, responded, “I think they’re both very proud Canadians. I don’t know. I would hate to make a make a judgement on that. I’d hate to be wrong.”

He added, “I’m sure there’s a right answer. So I don’t want to say the wrong guy.”

Asked if they took anything from the set of the film, both Rae and McKinnon said they didn’t, but regretted it.

“Should have,” Rae said, while McKinnon said, “I’m now regretting that I didn’t because there’s so much stuff that I wanted. It’s in a warehouse now or in other people’s private homes.”

“I should at least have taken like, a letterhead or something. They wouldn’t have missed that,” Rae added.

Cera agreed, “We should have pilfered the stuff.”